Nearly 3,000 people out of power in Grantsville due to vehicle accident

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 3,000 people are currently out of power in Grantsville after a vehicle accident on Monday evening.

In a tweet, Rocky Mountain Power said, “We’re aware of a large power outage impacting 2,997 customers in Grantsville Utah. The cause of the outage is due to a vehicle accident. Estimated time of restoration is 1:30 am. For outage updates text “STAT” to 759677 or visit http://rockymountainpower.net.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

