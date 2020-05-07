3,000 lb bronze statue called ‘Distant Thunder’ installed at Golden Spike National Park

PROMONTORY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A year ago thousands of people gathered in Promontory where the final spikes were hammered into the ground 150 years ago to mark the finish of the nearly 1,800-mile rail line, triggering a famous telegraph that set off celebrations around the nation.

This year, given the pandemic, the environment looked much different in Promontory, but a celebration took place none the less.

A life-size bison sculpture that weighs 3,000 pounds was hoisted by a giant crane at the Golden Spike National Historical Park Wednesday.

Courtesy: Golden Spike Foundation

The sculpture called “Distant Thunder” was created by Utah artist Michael Coleman, he’s known for his award-winning sculptures and paintings of the landscape and wildlife of the American West.

“Distant Thunder” is meant to represent the sound of the wild, majestic bison that used to roam the area, and the “Iron Horse” locomotives that united the east and west coasts.

The piece was commissioned by Naoma Tate and the Family of Hal Tate, who donated it the Golden Spike National Historical Park.

Watch the full program shot courtesy of the Golden Spike Foundation here:

Golden Spike National Historical Park is open. Visit https://www.nps.gov/gosp/index.htm for more.

