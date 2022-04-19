OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Since March 2020, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force have been investigating a drug trafficking organization believed to be based out of Hidalgo, Mexico, with multiple members working for them in Utah.

To date, detectives have arrested several members of the organization and have seized over 10 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of cocaine.

Recently, detectives learned that a group of men were distributing large amounts of heroin to Utah residents, and that the money made from this was also being laundered in Utah, as well as being wired to Mexico.

Through confidential sources, detectives made 11 purchases of heroin from the group, ranging from just a single gram to a full ounce.

Detectives identified multiple cars and residences associated with the drug trafficking organization, and the District of Utah Magistrate judge authorized a search warrant for two of the residences, located in West Valley City and Murray.

The judge also issued search warrants for two cars associated with the organization.

In all instances, the men were followed and arrested following suspected illegal activity, resulting in multiple seizures of illegal narcotics.

In total, there was over 300 grams of heroin and $37,000 dollars seized, and four men associated with the Mexican Cartel have been arrested facing felony charges.