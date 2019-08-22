30-year-old man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old man is facing six first-degree felonies after police said he sexually abused a 7-year-old girl in Kearns.

According to arresting documents, officers were called on Monday to the home of a woman was reporting Kent Hannaford, 30, had sexually molested her 7-year-old daughter.

The woman said a relative of hers became suspicious after seeing Hannaford leave a bathroom the girl was showering in. When the relative approached the girl, she told them Hannaford had touched her privates inappropriately and had hurt her and needed help “washing it off,” according to documents.

When the woman confronted Hannaford about the allegations, he admitted tried kissing the girl and immediately after admitting to touching her, documents state.

The details of the assault are too explicit and personal that ABC4 chose to leave them out.

The woman said after she confronted Hannaford, he tried keeping her from leaving the house or calling police. She said she had to fight to leave the house, and the man’s mother threatened that if she left, she would slit her throat, documents state.

The woman then took her daughter for an examination where evidence of a sexual assault was found, according to documents.

Police said in their report that Hannaford told the woman that she would be “done” if she reported the incident to police.

During an interview with police, Hannaford admitted he had been drinking alcohol and had touched the girl inappropriately, according to documents.

Police said in their booking report, Hannford is a documented gang member and “would constitute a substantial danger to any other person or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court as he threatened to leave the state and is believed to be a flight risk.”

Hannaford is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail. His bail has been set at $250,000. He is facing six first-degree felonies, two counts sodomy of a child, and four counts aggravated sex abuse of a child causing serious physical/psychological injury. He also faces a misdemeanor count of threat of violence and unlawful detention.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

