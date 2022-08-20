OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Fire Department crews responded to a three-story apartment complex fire Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:39 a.m., fire crews were dispatched on reports of an apartment fire at the 3400 block of Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah.

Fire units arrived on scene to discover the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames.

The structure was reportedly under construction and not occupied. Fire crews surrounded the structure and began to extinguish the fire, keeping the fire contained to the apartment and preventing fire spread to adjacent structures, according to a press release.

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Dept)

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Dept)

(Courtesy of Ogden Fire Dept)

A reported 30 firefighters from Ogden Fire, South Ogden Fire, Washington Terrace Fire and Roy Fire responded to extinguish the fire.

The cause and origin is still under investigation, and the building will “be a total loss.”

Surrounding businesses sustained damage to signs and landscape due to the excessive amount of heat produced by the fire, however no structural damage occurred due to the quick actions of the firefighters on scene.

No further information is currently available.