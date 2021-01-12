3-year-old tests positive for drugs, multiple adults arrested in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman and other adults were arrested in their home after a 3-year-old tested positive for drugs in the child’s system.

On Dec. 28, Roxanne Abner- Simpkins was arrested with over one pound of methamphetamines and a substantial amount of heroin and cocaine which was found in the home at the time of their arrest..

Courtesy: Garfield County Sherriff’s Office

Two other adults, Rhonda Abner and Andrew Sawyer were also arrested at the home in Garfield County, according to police.

The 3-year-old found in the home was taken by the Department of Child and Family Services for her protection. A hair strand test from the child was tested and police say it tested positive for opioids and methamphetamines. Police said the child was the great-grandchild of Roxanne Abner-Simpkins

Roxanne Abner- Simpkins is expected to be federally prosecuted due to the large amount of drugs and weapons found in the home, according to police.