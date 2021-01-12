3-year-old tests positive for drugs, multiple adults arrested in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman and other adults were arrested in their home after a 3-year-old tested positive for drugs in the child’s system.
On Dec. 28, Roxanne Abner- Simpkins was arrested with over one pound of methamphetamines and a substantial amount of heroin and cocaine which was found in the home at the time of their arrest..
Two other adults, Rhonda Abner and Andrew Sawyer were also arrested at the home in Garfield County, according to police.
The 3-year-old found in the home was taken by the Department of Child and Family Services for her protection. A hair strand test from the child was tested and police say it tested positive for opioids and methamphetamines. Police said the child was the great-grandchild of Roxanne Abner-Simpkins
Roxanne Abner- Simpkins is expected to be federally prosecuted due to the large amount of drugs and weapons found in the home, according to police.
