WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan.

A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and fell out.

The girl fell approximately 20 feet, and was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the Primary Children’s Hospital with multiple fractures, police say.

She is reportedly expected to survive.

No further information is currently available.