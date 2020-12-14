3-year-old dead, woman seriously injured in shooting in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 3-year-old boy is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Uintah County Monday afternoon.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Fantasy Canyon in central Uintah County for a call for a shooting.

According to a Facebook post from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found an injured 40-year-old woman, identified as the 3-year-old boy’s mother, just west of State Road 45 on Glen Bench Rd. Deputies also located a 3-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the woman was given medical treatment and was later transported to a local hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says there are not any suspects at-large and there is no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

