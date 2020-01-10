3 ways you can donate to support Australia wildfire efforts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Elton John, Chris Hemsworth, and Jazzman Joe Ingles are among celebrities who have donated big bucks for relief efforts as wildfires engulf Australia.

The wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland, killed at least 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.

Here are some ways you can support the firefighting efforts:

The Red Cross

Red Cross teams have been supporting multiple relief and evacuation centers across the country as well as providing grants to those who You can donate to the Australian Red Cross here.

Local/Regional Fire Departments

In both Victoria and New South Wales, two of the states hardest hit by the blazes, you can donate directly to the state fire authority or to a local fire brigade, many of which are volunteer-based. For fire departments in Victoria, visit donate at cfa.vic.gov.au.

For departments in New South Wales, donate on the government’s website.

Donate to Australian Comedian Celeste Barber’s fund

Australian actress-comedian Celeste Barber’s Facebook fundraiser to support the bushfire relief in Australia is the biggest ever for the social media platform, clocking over $32.5M since she first launched it on Friday, Jan. 3.

All funds will go to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund. Donations flowed in from Australians as well as the US, the UK, Belgium, and Portugal.

