3 Utah students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

UTAH (ABC4) – Three Utah students have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars, according to an announcement from U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

The three students are Nathan Daniel Ford of Cedar Valley High School, Dallin Tyler Christensen of Leadership Academy of Utah, and Mahider Tadesse of East High School.

The three students join an exclusive group, as only 161 high school seniors in the United States received the honor in 2021.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character, and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects these scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards, according to the U.S. Department of Education.