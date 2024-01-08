CASCADE, Idaho (ABC4) — Sled dog races are getting canceled across the U.S. due to a lack of snow, but the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is still a go for later this month — with at least three Utah mushers competing.

Wade and Dallin Donaldson from Coalville, Utah are returning for the 100-mile race, coming back after their third and fourth place finishes last year. Additionally, Rex Mumford from Huntsville, Utah is returning for the 300-mile race.

Sled dog racing is a challenging sport often run in extreme weather conditions, but race founder and organizer Jerry Wortley said the absence of weather this winter has been an “even greater challenge.”

“Although we are experiencing record low snow levels, trail conditions in Valley and Adams counties for the 2024 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge currently appear adequate to run the race, potentially with some modifications to the routes,” Wortley said.

Wortley and his team reportedly evaluated race checkpoints last week, and prior to the snowfall over the weekend, they found checkpoints averaging six to eight inches, a press release states. However, race officials said heavier snowfall began over the weekend and is forecasted to continue, delivering one to three inches every day over the next week with temperatures constantly below freezing.

Race officials said they are also closely monitoring ice depth as the 300-mile and 100-mile races start from the Lake Cascade Boat Ramp and cross the ice before going across the West Central Mountains.

Officials hope to find a safe route across the lake as they said the safety of the mushers, their teams, and the volunteers are top priority. Wortley said trail conditions are not ideal but are improving, especially with the current snowfall, and he is confident the conditions will continue to improve.