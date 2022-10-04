TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Three Tooele schools have been placed on lockdown following reports of an armed robbery in the area.

The Tooele City Police Department (TCPD) said Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High, and Northlake Elementary were all placed on lockdown down on October 3, after police responded to an armed robbery at Sandy’s Gifts on 80 West Vine Street around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly last seen leaving the store and going west on Vine Street. Due to the proximity of the schools to the store, TCPD said they notified the Tooele County School District of the incident, and the schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No other additional information was provided, however, TCPD did say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community at this time.