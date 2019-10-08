3 suspects charged with robbing, beating man they lured up American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people were charged in 3rd District Court Monday after police said they robbed and assaulted a man they lured up American Fork Canyon.

According to charging documents, Cameron Gregory Deragon, 19, Annamarie Pinegar, 18, and Kaelan Gordon Johnst Dewaal, 22, were all charged with two first-degree felonies for the incident on September 13.

The victim told police Pinegar invited them up American Fork Canyon where she stated they would smoke some of her “bud” (marijuana), according to documents.

Somewhere between Timpanogos Cave and the Tibble Fork turnoff, the two parked and Pinegar got out of the car to get the marijuana out of the trunk, documents further state.

As the victim was waiting for Pinegar to return, Deragon opened the passenger door, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that he exit the vehicle. Once outside the car, Deragon and several others beat the victim and forcibly removed his jewelry, shoes, hoody, shirt, and phone, according to documents.

When the robbery and assault were over, Deragon and the others left and Pinegar took the victim back to his home, documents state.

The victim then reported the incident to police where responding officers observed multiple bruises on his body that were consistent with being assaulted.

Police said they located Deragon in a vehicle with another adult and several juveniles. At the time Deragon was arrested, he was wearing the victim’s stolen shoes and had in his possession the victim’s phone.

During an interview with police, Deragon admitted he had agreed with Pinegar to have her lure the victim up the canyon where they’d be waiting to rob him. Deragon said he agreed to pay Pinegar $100 for her help, according to charging documents.

During an interview with Pinegar, she admitted that she had agreed to accept $100 to lure the victim up the canyon where she knew he would be robbed, according to documents.

All three individuals have been charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

A background check for Deragon shows he was charged in August with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice, inciting a riot and drug possession with the intent to distribute. He additionally has seven previous arrests for drug possession as well as a charge for retail theft since May 2018.

A background check for Pinegar shows she was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia in September 2019.

A criminal history search for Dewaal shows he has previous arrests for unlawful use of a financial card transaction, furnishing alcohol to a minor, DUI and reckless driving.

