3 of 4 teens home after being hit by drunk driver in Logan Canyon, one remains critical

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – Three of four teens who were hit by a drunk driver in Logan Canyon are home, while one of the victims remains in the hospital after having her legs amputated and continues to undergo surgeries.

45-year-old Dustin Andersen was arrested on three counts third-degree felony driving under the influence, one misdemeanor DUIspeeding and driving on the left side of the road. Troopers say he was four times over the legal limit.

ABC4’s Northern Utah reporter, Jordan Verdadeiro met with the teens on Tuesday to see how their recovery is going. They recounted the tragic events of that day after what was supposed to be a fun weekend at Bear Lake suddenly took a horrific turn.

“We usually go the Evanston way to get home from her cabin, but we went and stopped by to get shakes before so we decided to go through Garden City and decided to go through Logan Canyon,” said Taevey Davis.

“It just happened really fast, swerved into our lane, hit us head on,” Josh Harrison said.

“I just slammed on the breaks and fortunately, I was able to slow the car down enough that everybody lived,” said Taevey.

“I remember first hearing Taevey say my name, and her leg is all big and swollen,” said Brooke Watson.

“I went over to Sarah’s door and opened her door, and I could tell that wasn’t good because she was bent over, like laying on the seat,” said Josh.

Sarah Frei is still in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries. Doctors had to remove part of her intestines and colon and both of her legs have been amputated above her knees.

Taevey broke her femur, and now has a rod from her hip to her knee, leaving her with lacerations.

“It shouldn’t have ever happened and that’s what’s so hard about it, is that it could have not happened,” said Taevey.

Josh and Brooke had minor injuries, but the trauma of that day haunts all four of these teens.

“Even last night, woke up to her calling Sarah’s name, quietly,” said Amy Davis, Taevey’s mother.

“It’s going to change all of our lives forever, but like we, we really got the benefit of the doubt,” said Taevey.

The teens say now they’re just trying to stay positive for Sarah and the futures that lie ahead of them. The support of the community has been helping them get by sending flowers and treats.

“She has a go fund me, which is doing really good,” said Taevey.

They have also started a petition to charge the driver, 45-year-old, Dustin Andersen for critically injuring the teens.

“It’s never okay to see your kids, or their friends, like that,” said Amy.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Sarah’s medical expenses for those who wish to help.

A petition has also been started to charge Anderson for injuring the teens. The District Attorney’s office is still screening the case to determine the appropriate charges in the case.