3 men charged in violent attacks on multiple people in Blanding

BLANDING, Utah (ABC4 News) Three men were charged in connection to violent attacks on several individuals last week in Blanding.

Tiger Jacob Mose, 24, Nathaniel Curllis Clah, 31, and Deon Tanner Rock, 27, all of Blanding, are charged with multiple felonies including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault (x3), aggravated robbery (x2), aggravated kidnapping (x4) and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

Police said they responded to a home in Blanding on Thursday on a report of a man who had been assaulted and needed medical attention. The man had a shallow cut across his neck and throat, a broken nose, cuts on his face, and a fracture on his eye socket. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, according to documents.

While investigating that assault, the San Juan County Drug Tracker discovered another assault victim at a different residence. This man had a swollen right eye he could not see out of, a broken nose, bruises on his abdomen from being kicked, a broken rib, and a shoe print on the right side of his face, documents state.

While police were at the hospital, a third male victim was found. When police arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious man lying on his side covered in blood. The man had a broken nose, broken eye socket, and bleeding in the brain, documents state.

Police said a fourth victim came forward as a witness saying she had gone to the home to pick up her boyfriend and when she arrived, she was taken inside and held with a knife at her throat and threatened with her life and the life of her toddler child in the car outside, according to documents.

Two of the victims identified Mose as one of the suspects. Each victim said they were attacked inside a trailer home on East Navajo Drive and they were all held at the residence against their will, documents state.

Documents state Mose and another man took the first victim to his home and threatened to kill him and his family if he did not give them money. As the man entered his home, he was able to shut the door quickly and have his family call 911.

Police said Mose was working with Clah and Rock in the commission of the assaults.

A background check shows Mose was convicted in November 2019, of aggravated assault after beating and kicking a woman and breaking her nose. Mose has other prior convictions of assault, burglary of a vehicle and theft.

Clah has prior convictions of felony drug distribution and misdemeanor counts of drug possession, criminal trespassing, multiple convictions of intoxication, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

Rock also has multiple prior convictions including felony drug distribution, misdemeanor drug possession, and criminal trespassing.

