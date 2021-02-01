3 injured following T-bone collision in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Three people were sent to St. George Regional Hospital with moderate injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday, according to St. George News.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 18. Traffic came to a stop after a driver performed an alleged illegal U-turn, causing the accident, according to Trooper Grant Hintze.

According to St. George News, Enterprise Fire Dept., North West Wildlands Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriffs Dept., Veyo Fire Dept., and Intermountain Life Flight arrived at the scene.

Officials told St. George News that the driver of a gray Honda Accord was driving north on State Route 18 and began to turn right on East Sumac Drive. For unknown reasons, the driver then began to make a U-turn to head south.

Photos are from St. George News.

While the driver of the Honda crossed State Route 18, a driver of a Ford F-150, who was traveling north at about 65 mph, swerved to avoid a collision, officials say. However, the Ford hit the Honda, colliding with the rear passenger door on the driver side vehicle.

Officials airlifted the driver of the Ford, a man in his 50’s, to St. George Regional Hospital after he reported chest pain following the accident.

The driver may be cited for performing an illegal U-turn, officials say.

Read the full story on St. George News.