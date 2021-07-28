3 injured after dump truck crashes through Park City roundabout

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were injured after a dump truck collided with multiple cars at a roundabout in Park City.

The Park City District says the dump truck was traveling down Marsac Avenue when it crashed through the roundabout, colliding with two cars.

These photos taken at the scene show heavy damage to the front end of the dump truck after it crashed through a nearby wall.

Courtesy: Park City Fire District

Courtesy: Park City Fire District

Courtesy: Park City Fire District

Courtesy: Park City Fire District

Three people were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Park City Fire District.

The area where the crash took place was closed off du to downed power lines.