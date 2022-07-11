WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Three firefighters were injured in a stairway collapse while attempting to rescue a person at a construction site Monday.

According to the West Valley City Fire Department (WVCFD) firefighters initially responded to a fall at a construction site at 1770 W 4100 S.

In the process of rescuing the person, an interior staircase collapsed, injuring the person and firefighters.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter. The two other firefighters suffered less serious injuries and are being treated.

The condition of the initial person they were rescuing is unknown.

