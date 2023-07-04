SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department have detained three suspects as part of a stabbing investigation that occurred near Pioneer Park early in the morning on Tuesday, July 4.

According to police, the incident had happened around 400 West 400 South in Salt Lake City at approximately 3:45 a.m., with the victim allegedly walking to a nearby gas station for assistance afterward.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, paramedics reportedly took him to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the stabbing.

Based on a preliminary investigation of the stabbing, SLCPD learned that everyone involved knows each other, though, it is currently unknown exactly how these parties are connected or the reason for the stabbing.

After learning of the incident, officers remained in the area to look for any additional witnesses.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been no reports of any other individuals detained that may have been involved in this morning’s stabbing.

Of those three who were detained, it is unclear if any were arrested as a result of the incident.