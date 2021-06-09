3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel it?

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near Fruitland in Duchesne County Wednesday afternoon.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquake around 1:52 p.m.

The earthquake happened approximately 12 miles northwest of Fruitland, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

This is the largest earthquake the University of Utah has reported in the last two weeks.

If you felt the earthquake, you are encouraged to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

In late March this year, an energetic earthquake swarm occurred south of Milford.

UUSS officials took to Twitter saying an earthquake swarm is an earthquake sequence with no clear mainshock. Earthquake swarms are often associated with fluids or in areas of weak crust.

The swarm is unlike Magna’s March 2020 sequence where the largest earthquake occurred first, followed by aftershocks with magnitudes distinctly smaller than the mainshock.