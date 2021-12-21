3.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel it?
The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Zion National Park around 3:36 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 5 miles east of Zion National Park and 22 miles east of Hurricane.
The earthquake was reportedly felt in Hurricane and the surrounding area. Vistors at Zion also reported hearing a loud sound and felt tremors near the park’s south entrance, park officials say.
According to the U of U seismograph stations, 8 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter of this event since 1962.
Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website.