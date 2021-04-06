3.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel it? A 3.0 magnitude was reported near Richfield on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the minor earthquake.

The epicenter of the shock was located beneath Central Valley in south-central Utah, about three miles south-southwest of the city of Richfield.

UUSS reports the earthquake was feld in nearby towns Monroe and Salina as well.

The quake occurred within a seismically active area of Utah – since 1962, 32 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred with 16 miles of the epicenter of Monday’s quake.

In early October 1967, UUSS says the largest of these events occurred – a magnitude 5.2 just over six miles east-southeast of the town of Sevier.

If you felt the earthquake, you are encouraged to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Energetic earthquake swarm in Beaver County

South of Milford, Utah, an energetic earthquake swarm has been occurring in recent weeks. Earthquake swarms, according to UUSS, are often associated with fluids or in areas of weak crust.

Dr. Kristine Pankow, Associate Director for the University of Utah Seismograph Stations and a research professor in the department of geology and geophysics, tells ABC4 the Milford sequence has been going on since at least March 20, with the largest earthquake being 3.2 magnitude.

“Big events don’t have to happen at the beginning of the sequence. You don’t have to have one big event and a bunch of smaller events,” Dr. Pankow shares. “We get other swarms in Utah, it is not all that unusual to have swarm earthquakes in Utah.”

Dr. Pankow says swarm earthquake sequences don’t always garner a lot of attention because they typically don’t have large magnitudes. Magnitudes are typically smaller than people would be concerned over, Dr. Pankow adds.

The earthquakes in Milford are a little larger, causing more people to notice them despite not being damaging, but “definitely have the characteristic of a swarm.”

Great Utah ShakeOut 2021

Did you know Utah, on average, has at least 1,400 earthquakes and aftershocks each year?

On April 15, 2021, Utahns will participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut, a day each year Utahns are encouraged to participate in drills to prepare us for possible earthquakes.

Utahns can register to be a part of and participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut. If you have never registered for the Utah ShakeOut, you can learn more about registration. If you have participated in years past you can log into your account.

Anyone looking for resources and information can text “UTAHWUAKE” to 43362.

To learn more about earthquakes in Utah see the United States Safety Commission “Putting Down Roots in Earthquake County.”