3.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Utah on Black Friday

PANGUITCH, Utah (ABC4) – If you live near Panguitch, Utah, you may have felt a bit of a rumble to start your Black Friday.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit the western edge of Garfield County between Parowan and Panguitch shortly before 6:40 a.m. The quake happened just over 7.5 miles west of Panguitch and about 29 miles east-northeast of Cedar City.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported along the Indian Hollow Trail southeast of the Dixie National Forest. You can see the approximate location on the screengrab of USGS’s map below.

USGS map showing the approximate location of 3.0 magnitude earthquake felt Black Friday morning, November 26, 2021. (USGS)

This quake appears to be part of the Intermountain seismic belt, according to USGS. The belt is a prominent north-south-trending zone of seismicity in the Intermountain West. In southern Utah, the Intermountain belt is “characterized by scattered seismicity with locally dense clusters of small- to moderate-sized earthquakes,” USGS reports.

The U.’s seismograph stations report this is the most recent quake in southern Utah in the last two weeks. It is the largest quake recorded in Utah over the last 14 days.

In late October, a string of minor earthquakes were reported throughout central and southern Utah, including a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Mills and a 3.26 magnitude quake near Greenville.

Experts have warned Utah may be due to a major earthquake event, especially affecting the Wasatch Front. This could pose a major threat for the older buildings and homes throughout Salt Lake City as experts say they are the most at risk for earthquake damage.