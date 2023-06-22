SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that seriously injured a 29-year-old man. Police responded to an incident involving a shooting near 900 South Montgomery Street, Thursday, June 22 around 3:30 pm.

SLCPD patrol officers, detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and the Pioneer Division Bike Squad arrived and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers began medical treatment and SLC Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance arrived, gave additional medical care, and transported the man to a local hospital in serious condition.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim got into an argument with another individual that resulted in the shooting. The suspected shooter fled before police arrived. After an extensive search of the area, the officers did not find the suspect. It is believed to be an isolated incident without a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.