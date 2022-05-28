SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and you can expect some headaches on the road and in the air.

On Friday alone, Salt Lake City International Airport says more than 27,000 people came through the doors to fly out.

They’re telling travelers to arrive two hours early, and make sure to be aware of the airport’s new layout.

If you’re travelling on the road, AAA (American Automobile Association) suggests getting your car checked before heading out and leaving by 8 a.m. or earlier to avoid traffic.