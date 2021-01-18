27-year-old Lindon man killed in crash in Vineyard

VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a 27-year-old Lindon man is dead after a crash in Vineyard on Sunday.

According to a news release, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to 400 East 1600 North Vineyard just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a rollover crash.





When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an overturned 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by one person. The man, identified as McKay Guy Madsen, 27, of Lindon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release said that Madsen was traveling westbound at high speeds when his car drifted to the left toward the opposite travel lane, hitting the curb, then a boulder, then an embankment before the car rolled over several times.

Officials said Madsen was killed immediately in the crash.

According to a news release, the car was traveling at high rate of speed, which officals say “clearly contributed to the outcome of this crash.”