27 firefighters respond to Syracuse house fire, cause under investigation

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Officials have successfully put out a house fire in Syracuse that resulted in a dog’s death on Sunday afternoon.

The Syracuse City Fire Department says they responded to a house fire located at 1395 David Circle around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames.

Officials say it took 27 firefighters from five different agencies to successfully put out the blaze. It took fire crews over an hour to successfully manage the flames.

One dog has died during the incident and three people were able to safely escape the burning home.

Officials estimate the fire damage to be around $200,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and fire personnel are currently investigating the situation.