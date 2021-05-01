26 temples and growing: New temple to be built in Utah

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah is to gain another temple, becoming the 252nd temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On May 1, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces the construction of a new temple in the city of Ephraim.

Officials say “the new house of the Lord” will be an important addition for the Church’s growing membership in the area — including students at Snow College.

“We care about their well-being and their future,” shares President Nelson.

This new temple in Ephraim will then become the 252nd temple in the Church and the 27th in state.

According to the President, as plans for the new temple are underway, the Church has adjusted the renovation plans for their 133-year-old Manti Utah Temple.

“The project will still be, as detailed in March, a multiyear endeavor that includes mechanical upgrades, safety improvements, and the implementation of filmed presentations of temple ceremonies to expand worship access in more than 90 languages,” they add.

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Renovations for the Manti Temple are anticipated to begin in October 2021.

According to Church officials, the advent of a temple in Ephraim and the adjustments to the Manti Temple “will expand future opportunities for members in this temple district to participate in sacred temple ordinances and, at the same time, allow us to preserve the unique classical character and useful life of the historic Manti Utah Temple.”

Officials say, the new temple in Ephraim will be similar in size to the Brigham City Utah Temple, which is approximately 36,000 square feet.

The new temple will serve some 30,000 Latter-day Saints and have four 30-seat endowment rooms, three sealing rooms, and one baptismal font. Endowment sessions with film presentations will occur every half hour.

According to Bishop Waddell, designs for the new temple will be released later in the year. It is anticipated for the project to take two years to build.

“Every new temple built upon the earth brings with it an increase of Christlike service, goodness, and love of God and of neighbor,” Elder Duncan shares. “We are especially thrilled that, similar to students who attend other colleges and universities, students who attend Snow College will now have an easily accessible temple in which to serve and worship.”