(ABC4) – The opioid epidemic has killed hundreds of thousands of people, deeply wounding an entire generation.

There’s some good news though, as communities that have been crippled by the crisis will be receiving a large financial settlement as compensation.

In July 2021, in a settlement the Washington Post called “the largest civil action in U.S. history,” Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and the “Big Three” drug distributors (AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson) agreed to pay $26 billion over the course of several years.

Now, a critical landmark has been reached in the settlement.

Attorney Troy Rafferty says funds will start flowing into communities as early as May of 2022, a sigh of relief for the millions of economically disadvantaged families who’ve endured terrible suffering as a result of the crisis.

“This is a huge victory in light of the countless lives lost and the billions drained from local economies,” says Rafferty, whose firm Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) was at the forefront of the litigation brought by a consortium of law firms from across the U.S. “The best news is that this money is earmarked for treatment, education, and prevention – it can be used only to battle the opioid crisis. Hopefully, this will restore some normalcy for the victims who have previously had no recourse.”

While the $26 billion will surely help alleviate the issue, Peter Mougey, co-lead on the distributor case and on the executive committee, says monetary compensation is just one part of the three-pronged settlement that will hopefully prove to be a turning point in the opioid epidemic.

“The second prong is injunctive relief to ensure this won’t happen again,” Mougey notes. “The settlement also requires the ‘Big Three’ drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson to make significant changes to corporate practices to protect consumer health and welfare. For example, a new sophisticated tracking system will reform the way prescription painkillers are distributed.”

The third prong is the nationwide buy-in created by the settlement.

“If you impose serious restrictions in one community, offenders simply move their operations,” says Rafferty. “For example, when Florida cracked down on opioids, the epidemic surged in Georgia as addicted individuals crossed state lines to get their pills. Getting all states and all communities on board created a truly nationwide solution to a nationwide public health crisis.”

The settlement is the first of its kind to administer resources directly to state and local governments specifically for relief programs to help rebuild after the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic.

Funds will be distributed based on population, and the share of the impact is calculated using national data, including the amount of opioids shipped to the state, the number of opioid-related deaths that occurred in the state, and the number of people who suffer opioid use disorder in the state.

Mougey says, “Citizens are watching. Young people, in particular, are watching. When corporations are willing to do the right thing, they win in the long run. And in this case, America’s suffering communities win, too.”