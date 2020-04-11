25-year-old man killed after driving 100 mph and crashing Aston Martin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old man was killed after troopers said he crashed the Aston Martin he was driving on SR-201.

Police said the crash happened just after noon when the driver of an Aston Martin was eastbound on SR-201 near 800 West.

Witnesses said the 25-year-old male driver, who police said was from Orem, was traveling at a high rate of speed and was swerving through traffic when the front driver side caught the rear passenger side of a Semitrailer.

The driver lost control and spun around and went up the right shoulder concrete barrier before for coming back into traffic and hitting another passenger car.

The driver’s side door was torn off as the vehicle sustained heavy damage and the seat belt was buckled but torn. The driver was ejected when the vehicle hit the wall.

SR-201 was shut down for a couple of hours as crews cleaned up the crash and investigated the incident.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor as witnesses estimated the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph when the crash happened.

The Utah Highway Patrol said they are still enforcing speed limits throughout the state and asks drivers to SLOW DOWN and get rid of any distractions.