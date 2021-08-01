25-year-old man dies after being struck by car in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Holladay.

According to the Unified Police Department, the accident happened on Van Winkle Expressway around 4 a.m., where the man was walking in the street.

A vehicle that was traveling southbound then struck the man as he was walking, killing him.

Officials said the man was walking in a very dark area where there were no crosswalks nearby.

Police said the collision appears to be a tragic accident and the driver of the vehicle that struck the man is cooperating in the investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.

