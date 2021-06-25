25 ton concrete slab slides off trailer, closes West Valley City ramp

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A slab of concrete sliding onto a roadway has closed an off ramp in West Valley City Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 a truck pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on SR-201 and took the ramp to 5600 W when the trailer disconnected.

On the trailer was a 50,000 lbs slab of concrete. When the trailer disconnected, UHP reports it rolled on its side, causing the slab of concrete to slid onto the road.

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries have been reported.

The off ramp will be closed until about 9 a.m. while crews work to move the slab.

Commercial vehicle inspectors are on scene to evaluate why the trailer disconnected.

Emergency crews at the end of that off-ramp along 5600 W are investigating a separate, deadly two-vehicle crash.

West Valley City Police say 5600 W is closed between SR-201 and 2400 S as they investigate that deadly crash. For the latest, click here.

On Thursday, two separate incidents sent two semi-trucks dangle off highway ramps.

As rain began falling in the morning, one semi went over the barrier of the southbound I-15 ramp to westbound I-215. Authorities tell ABC4 a wet spot on the road may have caused the truck to lose control.

During the Thursday evening commute, another semi dangled from the on ramp between I-80 eastbound and I-215 westbound, closing multiple ramps for hours. A cause for that crash has not yet been released.