Vernal woman arrested on murder, child abuse charges

Investigation began with 3-year-old's 'suspicious' death, police say

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 04:51 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 10:23 PM MDT

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Vernal woman was arrested in connection with the death of 3-year-old.

Mckenley Yadon, 24, was booked into the Uintah County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony and child abuse, a second-degree felony.

Vernal police said the woman's arrest was the result of an investigation that began with the suspicious death of a 3-year-old child on March 14.

Investigators said they will release more information during a formal press conference scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available. 

