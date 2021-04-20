23 sentenced after Salt Lake County drug ring bust

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A total of 23 people have been sentenced after a multi-year investigation into a Salt Lake County drug ring.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the investigation, which involved the FBI, DEA, and multiple other state and federal agencies, uncovered a “complex” methamphetamine distribution scheme.

The drug ring was reportedly set up to run like a business, operating with security, counter-surveillance, secret codes, weapons, and large amounts of money.

Overall, 23 people who were reportedly members of eight different gangs were arrested during the course of the investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice said one additional suspect has yet to be arrested and is currently a fugitive in Mexico.

The drug ring received its supply of illegal substances through members of a Mexican drug cartel in Southern California, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

During the operation, law enforcement seized 41 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 weapons.

“State and federal cooperation is one of the hallmarks of effective law enforcement. This operation highlights these partnerships, which work especially well together in Utah,” says Acting United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez. “Dangerous, gang-affiliated drug trafficking organizations, like the organization prosecuted in this particular indictment, bring violence and chaos to our city streets. We pledge to continue to work together to disrupt and dismantle any drug trafficking organizations that target our state.”