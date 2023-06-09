MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (ABC4) — A Utah man who was free diving and spearfishing with a group of friends off the coast of Florida was found dead on Friday, June 9, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Max Robertson, 22, was visiting Florida from Utah and went diving with a group of friends Friday morning when “he dove into the water with his spear gun, but never resurfaced,” authorities reported.

Authorities began searching for Robertson after his friends immediately called for help. His body was reportedly located by the county’s dive team 2.5 miles offshore and 50 feet down.

MCSO authorities said while his spear gun had been deployed, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The MCSO, Martin County Fire Rescue Station 33, and the Special Operations Dive Team assisted in the search. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, US Coast Guard, and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search effort.

The incident is currently under investigation. The cause of death has not yet been determined.