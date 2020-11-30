22-year-old Sandy woman shot in back, Summit County Deputies investigating Kimball Junction shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old Sandy woman is being treated after being shot in the back over the weekend.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began receiving multiple 911 calls after gunshots were heard in the area of Kimball Junction around 3:24 a.m. Sunday.

One caller reported seeing “dozens of cars” leaving a residence on Teal Drive, a neighborhood on the northside of I-80 at Kimball Junction. Deputies quickly responded to the area and saw bullet casings at a house, later found to be a nightly rental property. A witness told deputies there was a party taking place at the home prior to the shooting.

A short time after receiving the 911 calls, three vehicles seen at the location of the shooting were found on U.S. 40 near Silver Summit. One vehicle was stopped by an officer; the officer learned that there was in fact a shooting and an injured 22-year-old woman was being transported to Park City Medical Center in a separate vehicle.

Deputies tell ABC4 that the victim is from Sandy, Utah, and had a gunshot wound to the back. She was later flown to a Salt Lake area hospital for treatment, officials say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies do not know who is responsible for the shooting or how many people are involved.

However, investigators have identified some of the people connected to the incident. Authorities say they will release the names of those involved if arrests are made in connection with the shooting.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Investigators say they are working to determine what events led to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are encouraged to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (435)615-3601.