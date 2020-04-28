22-year-old in ‘extremely’ critical condition after crash in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in “extremely” critical condition after a crash Monday.

Lt. Brandon Anderson with the Spanish Fork Police Department said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. when a silver Mazda Tribute was traveling northbound on Powerhouse Road. The Mazda pulled forward and was T-boned by a semi going eastbound on US-6.

The semi was reportedly pulling a trailer and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. The female driver of the Mazda was taken to the Utah Valley Hospital with severe head injuries.







The driver of the semi was shaken up but was not injured, according to Lt. Anderson.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

