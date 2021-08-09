22 Utah firefighters deploy to battle California’s Dixie Fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah firefighters are en route to battle the massive Dixie Fire in California, the largest single fire in the west coast state’s history.

Fire crews have been battling the fire for about one month. According to the Associated Press, the Dixie Fire has scorched 765 square miles and is 21% contained as of Sunday evening. The fire is now larger than last year’s Creek Fire.

The Dixie Fire is also to blame for the smoky skies Utah has seen since Friday.

Monday morning, 22 firefighters, five engines, and support vehicles left West Valley City to help fight the Dixie Fire. They are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

Photos of crews and equipment, seen in the slideshow below, were shared by Utah’s Division of Emergency Management.

This is the fourth deployment of the year.

The task force heading to California includes members and equipment from Unified Fire Authority, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, and six fire departments – Provo, Draper, Cedar City, Murray, Orem, and West Valley City.

Officials say this crew will deploy for about 16 days – 14 days of work plus travel – as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. This is a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

California has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer.

Currently, Task Force #1 is in Montana helping to fight wildfires. Task Forces #3 and #4 returned Sunday from fighting wildfires in Montana.

Over 40 Utah firefighters also helped respond to wildfires burning in Oregon earlier this summer.

“Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need, and EMAC is a great system for doing that.”