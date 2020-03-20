212 aftershocks reported since Wednesday’s earthquake in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, we had 212 aftershocks following Wednesdays 5.7 earthquake in Magna.

In a tweet issued by the UUSS, they said the largest was the 5.7 magnitude that shook Utahn’s around the state at 7:09 a.m. There have been 26 aftershocks of M3 or larger, and a 4.6 aftershock around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

We have located 213 earthquakes that occurred in the Magna, Utah, area from March 18 through March 20. The largest of these earthquakes was the M5.7 mainshock that occurred at 7:09am on March 18. The remaining 212 are aftershocks. There have been 26 aftershocks of M3 and larger. pic.twitter.com/hn939TFhby — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 20, 2020

The remaining aftershocks all happened from March 18 – 20.

Rumors spread quickly on Wednesday that a larger earthquake was likely, causing much anxiety and fear for many individuals, but specialists were quick to jump in and offer some insight:

The rumor of an immanent larger earthquake is incorrect. While anything is possible, it’s unlikely. Our experts, along with experts from @USGS, indicate the probability of another 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the next week is relatively low. #utquake — Utah DNR (@UtahDNR) March 18, 2020

However an updated forecast by the USGS, shows a 1% Chance of Aftershock Above 5.7

The USGS has updated the aftershock forecast. Over the next week there is a less than 1 percent chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5.7. It is likely that there will be many smaller earthquakes over the next week, with 0 to 240 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks.

At 7:09 a.m. MTC on March 18 a large earthquake struck about 15 miles west of Salt Lake City, UT. Perceived shaking for the quake was severe. The event was widely felt, with over 35,000 “Did You Feel It?” reports thus far submitted. The earthquake caused damage to some structures and local power outages.

Our automated estimate of ground failure suggests only modest amounts of landsliding and liquefaction, with limited population impacted.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

