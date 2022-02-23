OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a 21-year-old man crashed into the side of a van in Ogden.

The motorcyclist was travelling west in the 200 block of 12th St. when a white Chevy work van drove across the road to travel north on Childs Ave.

The motorcyclist smashed into the passenger side of the van, causing the van to spin and roll onto its driver’s side.

The 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, while the driver of the van was uninjured.

The accident is being investigated by the traffic unit.

This story will be updated.