UTAH (ABC4) – A 21-year-old man died early Monday evening after losing control of his vehicle, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The man was reportedly traveling northbound on SR-16 at 5:42 p.m. when the incident occurred.

At the location of the accident, there are only two lanes, and the driver of the vehicle “moved into the southbound lane” to pass a car in front of him, authorities say.

(Courtesy of DPS)

At that moment, there was reportedly another vehicle traveling southbound, causing the driver to swerve back into the northbound lane to avoid a head-on collision.

DPS states the man lost control of his vehicle after swerving and ran off the road to the right.

The vehicle reportedly rolled and the driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

No further information is currently available.