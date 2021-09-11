21 Utah firefighters return home safely after battling Dixie Fire

After battling the Dixie Fire in California, 21 Utah firefighters have safely returned home on Saturday, September 11. (Courtesy of Ryan Love of the Unified Fire Authority)

(ABC4) – After battling the Dixie Fire in California, 21 Utah firefighters have safely returned home on Saturday, September 11.

Officials confirm that Utah Task Force 2 has finally returned from Northern California to reunite with their families.

The Task Force was originally dispatched on August 28 from West Valley City. The group was comprised of firefighters and fire personnel from four different fire departments Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, and Sandy.

The group was deployed for about 16 days to lend a hand in battling the ongoing Dixie Fire in California.

This mission is a part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) agreement, which is a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

21 of Utah’s best wildland firefighters are returning home today (9/11) after having spent a long two weeks on the the most active portion of the #DixieFire, which is California’s largest single fire in State’s history. Welcome home gentlemen and thank you for representing #UTAH. https://t.co/pK0LrPU4mi pic.twitter.com/uCBOCvyxab — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) September 11, 2021

Earlier in the year, fire crews from Utah were sent to Montana and Oregon to help put out wildfires. Those fire crews have since safely returned home.