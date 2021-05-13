21 indicted in Utah drug trafficking ring takedown

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Federal Grand Jury has indicted 21 people for their role in a large drug trafficking ring run out of Utah.

The Department of Justice says the 21 individuals face a total of 32 charges for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine across the Wasatch Front.

During their investigation, law enforcement seized more than 27 pounds of methamphetamine, four pounds of fentanyl, two pounds of heroin, 22 pounds of cocaine, two firearms, and more than $415,000.

The following individuals are facing charges as part of the indictment:

Melvin Bladimir Andrade, aka “The Trucker,” 32, of Roy; Jesus Antonio Hernandez Guerrero, aka “Tonio,” 35, of North Ogden; Francisco Javier Quezada Aguirre, aka “el Negro” aka “Poncho,” 27, of Mexico; Pedro Ignacio Mendoza Ibarra, 28, of Mexico; Hector Ramses Blasco Cota, aka “Winnie,” 25, of Salt Lake City; Jose Luis Hernandez, aka “Chepe,” 60, of Ogden; Troy Rivera, aka “Vecino” aka “Gonzo,” 48, of Farr West; Hector Holguin Barrios, aka “Viejo,” 57, of Midvale; Hugo Morales Chavero, 30, of Salt Lake City;· Victor Noe Martinez Portillo, 31, of West Jordan; Josiel Rogelio Morales Lopez, 21, of Lehi; Isaac Celaya Almanza, aka “Chupa” aka “Flaco,” 50, of Ogden; Victor Guzman, “Chiste,” 46, of Ogden; Erick Garcia Rivera, 40, of West Valley City; Mario Moreno, 40, of Ogden; Rubi Rosario Almenta Sanchez, 33, of Westminster, California; Edwin Alberto Espino Alfaro, aka “Gordito,” 33, of Ogden; Juan Carlos Rosas Rosas, 37, of Ogden; Carlos Enrique Canos Gutierrez, aka “Kike,” 26, of West Valley City; Marissa Perez, 22, of Torrance, California;Andrea Islas, 24 of, Salt Lake City.

The Department of Justice clarifies that indictments are not findings of guilt, and defendants charged in indictments are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court