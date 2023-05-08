SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With summertime right around the corner, one of our state’s most anticipated events — the 2023 Utah Arts Festival — is setting up for another unforgettable season.

Held from June 23-25 at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City, the outdoor festival is considered the largest outdoor arts event in Utah with attendance exceeding 70,000 visitors every year.

As the Utah Arts Festival has earned awards internationally, nationally, and locally, those in attendance have the chance to make the most of their summer with a wide variety of live music, film screenings, poetry readings, talented artists, and much more.

In addition to exploring works from various artists, visitors can savor the experience even more with local food and craft beverage vendors on site.

One of this festival’s most popular features, the live entertainment, will bring together an impressive lineup of acts from around the nation in more than 200 performances on six stages.

The 2023 Utah Arts Festival has recently announced several of the performances taking the stage this season, which include:

HEADLINERS:

LYRICS BORN | Friday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m., Amphitheater Stage

Friday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m., Amphitheater Stage JOSLYN AND THE SWEET COMPRESSION | Saturday, June 24 at 9:45 p.m., Festival Stage

Saturday, June 24 at 9:45 p.m., Festival Stage ADEEM THE ARTIST | Sunday, June 25 at 6:15 p.m., Festival Stage

FEATURED ARTISTS:

RIRIE-WOODBURY DANCE COMPANY | Friday, June 23 at 4:50 p.m., Festival Stage

Friday, June 23 at 4:50 p.m., Festival Stage LOS MOCOCHETES | Friday, June 23 at 7:45 p.m., Amphitheater Stage

Friday, June 23 at 7:45 p.m., Amphitheater Stage TONY HOLIDAY AND THE SOUL SERVICE | Friday, June 23 at 10:00 p.m., Festival Stage

More artists are to be announced soon…

Thanks to a partnership with UTA, tickets will offer visitors free UTA fare to and from the 2023 Utah Arts Festival for Local Bus Routes, TRAX Light Rail Routes, Streetcar Light Rail, FrontRunner Commuter Rail Routes, and BRT Routes on the event dates.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets by visiting the Utah Arts Festival website.