2023 NBA All-Star​ Game in SLC expected to bring big money

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The 2023 All-Star Game announcement has Jazz fans pretty excited to show off the capital city.

“I went to all the opening events and stuff like that, so I’m very excited it is back here in Salt Lake City,” says Jazz fan Brandon Jacobsen.

Wednesday, before the home opener NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the big announcement accompanied by Jazz Owner Gail Miller, Utah Jazz President Jim Olson, Governor Gary Herbert, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

2023 All-Star Game Announcement

“It is my honor to announce the 2023 All-Star Game will take place here in Salt Lake City,” said Silver.

“From the day be bought the team we considered it a community asset. Our plan has always been to keep the Utah Jazz in Utah,” said Miller.

That’s why the NBA 2023 All-Star Game is headed to Utah. The commissioner says the Miller family was one of the main reasons the city won the bid. The other reason, the $125 million state of the art renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“Big-time events and sports are part of the DNA of this state and part of this city,” says Silver.

Which has Jazz fans ecstatic the NBA noticed what’s going on.

“To have people come and see what’s going on here, the vibe that’s happening in Utah, it’s just really exciting and cool to be apart of,” says fan Scott Lalli. “That place can get rocking more than anywhere else.”

NBA All-Star 2023 Logo

Josh Kilgrow worked in the service industry back in 1993 when the first All-Star Game came to the Capital City. Now he’s the General Manager at Poplar Street Pub.

“The money is great, the excitement is great, it’s just all-around great for Salt Lake City and the fans, but the windfall doesn’t hurt,” he says.

That windfall is expected to bring a lot of money to local businesses.

“Our estimations is probably between $45-50 million in impact. We will not only host America as people see what takes place, of course, the All-Star Game is one of the premier events in sports, but the world will be watching too,” said Utah’s Governor Gary Herbert.

Plus Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says there will be plenty of room to host our visitors.

“With over 6,000 hotel rooms and 200 plus restaurants and bars, including some of the best microbreweries in the country,” the Mayor says.

The game also marks another significant event, it will be the first All-Star game hosted in the Western Conference in four years.

Jazz Court before Home Opener

