SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The “biggest night in country music” will soon be coming to homes around the Beehive State as the 57th Annual CMA Awards is set to broadcast right here on ABC4 Utah this Wednesday.

Delivered live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, this 2023 edition of the CMA Awards will be co-hosted once again by country music star Luke Bryan and football legend Peyton Manning.

Last year was one for the books, featuring wins by Chris Stapleton for male vocalist of the year, Lainey Wilson for female vocalist of the year, and Luke Combs bringing home an award for entertainer of the year.

The show was also jam-packed with star-studded performances, a recognition of Alan Jackson, and a heartfelt tribute to Loretta Lynn.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan speak onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War And Treaty, and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi appear onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Luke Combs accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Elle King and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 30: Keith Urban speaks onstage during the 2022 CMA Touring Awards at Marathon Music Works on January 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The 2023 CMA Awards will see even more big names taking the stage with solo performances and collaborations from artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

Some other stars who are slated to present awards this year include Paula Abdul, Bill Anderson, Nate Bargatze, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Keith Urban, and Darius Rucker.

First broadcasted in 1968, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and has aired the show since 2006.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. MT right here on ABC4 and can also be viewed the following day on Hulu.

A full list of nominations for the 2023 CMA Awards can be found on the ABC News website.