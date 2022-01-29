2022 Sundance Film Festival Awards announced

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After 9 days, 84 feature films, and 59 short films, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s awards have been announced.
Here’s a list of films awarded by the Grand Jury:
- Nanny (U.S. Dramatic / Directed by Nikyatu Jusu) Aisha is an undocumented nanny working for a privileged couple in New York City. As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in Senegal, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.
- The Exiles (U.S. Documentary / Directed by Ben Klein, Violet Columbus) Documentarian Christine Choy tracks down three exiled dissidents from the Tiananmen Square massacre, in order to find closure on an abandoned film she began shooting with Renee Tajima-Peña in 1989.
- Utama (World Cinema Dramatic / Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi) In the Bolivian highlands, an elderly Quechua couple has been living the same daily life for years. When an uncommon long drought threatens their entire way of life, Virginio and his wife Sisa face the dilemma of resisting or being defeated by the environment and time itself.
- All That Breathes (World Cinema Documentary / Directed by Shaunak Sen) Against the darkening backdrop of Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite.
Here’s a list of films awarded by the audience:
- Navalny (U.S. Documentary / Directed by Daniel Roher) – Shot as the story unfolded, a fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Recovering in Berlin after nearly being poisoned to death with the nerve agent Novichok, Navalny makes shocking discoveries about his assassination attempt and bravely decides to return home – whatever the consequences.
- Cha Cha Real Smooth (U.S. Dramatic / Directed by Cooper Raiff) – A directionless college graduate embarks on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter while learning the boundaries of his new bar mitzvah party-starting gig.
- Girl Picture (World Cinema Dramatic / Directed by Alli Haapasalo) – Mimmi, Emma and Rönkkö are girls at the cusp of womanhood, trying to draw their own contours. In three consecutive Fridays two of them experience the earth moving effects of falling in love, while the third goes on a quest to find something she’s never experienced before: pleasure.
- The Territory (World Cinema Documentary / Directed by Alex Pritz) – When a network of Brazilian farmers seizes a protected area of the Amazon rainforest, a young Indigenous leader and his mentor must fight back in defense of the land and an uncontacted group living deep within the forest.
- Framing Agnes (NEXT Innovator Award / Directed by Chase Joynt) – After discovering case files from a 1950s gender clinic, a cast of transgender actors turn a talk show inside out to confront the legacy of a young trans woman forced to choose between honesty and access.
Out of the films selected from 14,849 submissions, Navalny was the winner of the Festival Favorite award.