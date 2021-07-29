2021 U.S. domestic travel restrictions by state

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, ARIZONA – MAY 25: Visitors watch the sunrise on Memorial Day along the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, which has partially reopened on weekends amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on May 25, 2020 in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. The park has opened for limited hours and access the past two weekends despite concerns that the mingling of visitors could contribute to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Critics point out that the neighboring Navajo Nation is currently suffering the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the nation per capita and some travelers would need to pass through the nation to arrive at the park. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – With school just around the corner, families may be looking for ways to squeeze in that last trip of the summer.

But the Delta variant, surges in COVID-19 cases across the United States, and changing mask recommendations may have some states tightening and issuing travel restrictions and advisories.

Here’s a list of travel restrictions by state for those traveling domestically as of July 28, 2021.

Note: Travel restrictions differ for those coming to the United States from different countries. Travel restrictions can change quickly, so check with the state you are planning to visit to verify information in this article prior to travel.

Alabama – There are no travel restrictions for those visiting Alabama from other states.

Alaska – Alaska has no entry or travel testing requirements at this time. Vaccines are offered for free upon arrival for unvaccinated individuals.

Arizona – There are no travel restrictions or quarantine requirements for those visiting Arizona from other states. Visit this page for information about travel on Tribal lands.

Arkansas -There are no travel restrictions for those visiting Arkansas from other states.

California – The state doesn’t have any travel restrictions for those visiting from other states. Though vaccination is not required for those visiting The Golden State, it is highly recommended.

Colorado – The state doesn’t have any travel restrictions for those visiting from other states.

Connecticut – There are currently no travel restrictions for people visiting Connecticut.

Delaware – There are no travel restrictions for those visiting from other states at this time. Testing sites in Delaware can be found here.

Florida – There are currently no travel restrictions for visitors to Florida from other states.

Georgia – There are no current travel restrictions for those coming to Georgia.

Idaho – There are currently no travel restrictions for those traveling to Idaho from another state.

Hawaii – Fully vaccinated individuals can bypass Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine without a pre-travel test. Vaccination documents must be uploaded to Safe Travels and visitors to the state must have a hard copy of vaccination records on their person upon arrival.

Unvaccinated individuals must receive a pre-travel test and a negative test result no more than three days before their trip in order to bypass the mandatory self-quarantine. All restrictions will be lifted once the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate.

Illinois – There are no current travel restrictions for those coming to Illinois from within the U.S., with the exception of Chicago. Unvaccinated visitors to Chicago who are coming from states listed on Chicago’s Travel Advisory, must receive a negative COVID-19 test result at most three days before arrival, or they can choose to quarantine for ten days. The states listed on the advisory have more than 15 COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Indiana – There are no statewide travel restrictions, but the Indiana Department of Homeland Security has a map of travel advisories by county.

Iowa – There are no travel restrictions for visitors to Iowa. The state encourages visitors to check with individual businesses for information about possible restrictions or safety precautions.

Kansas – The state requires that those who have traveled to certain locations during a specific time period quarantine upon arrival in Kansas. For example, those who’ve traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020 are subject to quarantine.

The length of quarantine time varies based on whether or not visitors have received a COVID-19 test. Visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website for the list of travel locations and dates that require you to quarantine. The list is updated every two weeks.

Kentucky – There are no current travel restrictions for visitors to Kentucky, but the state discourages non-essential travel for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Louisiana – The state has no current travel restrictions but recommends delaying non-essential travel until visitors are fully vaccinated to prevent the spread of variant strains.

Maine – Starting May 1, all visitors to Maine do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine upon entry. However, that is subject to change if states begin to experience spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Maryland – The state has no domestic traveler restrictions at this time.

Massachusetts – There are no current travel restrictions for visiting Massachusetts, though the state recommends delaying travel until visitors are fully vaccinated.

Michigan – There are currently no travel restrictions for travelers to Michigan from other states.

Minnesota – The state does not have any travel restrictions at this time for out-of-state visitors. The Minnesota Department of Health reminds travelers that masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation within the United States.

Mississippi – The state does not appear to have any travel restrictions for domestic visitors at this time.

Missouri – There are no travel restrictions for visitors from other states. Some cities, counties, and businesses may require face masks.

Montana – The state does not have any travel restrictions at this time.

Nebraska – The state does not currently have any travel restrictions in place for visitors from other states.

Nevada – The state does not currently have any travel restrictions in place for visitors from other states.

New Hampshire – The state no longer requires that visitors from other states quarantine upon arrival. However, they are still encouraged to limit public interactions and get tested three to five days after travel.

New Jersey – There are no travel restrictions for those visiting New Jersey from other states at this time. However, the state recommends that visitors follow the CDC’s guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

New Mexico – There are no travel restrictions currently in place.

New York – The state dropped its travel advisory on June 25 and visitors are no longer required to submit traveler health forms. However, all visitors should continue to follow CDC travel requirements.

North Carolina – There are no travel restrictions currently in place. Though social distancing and masks are no longer required, both are still recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated.

North Dakota – There are no travel restrictions currently in place.

Ohio – The state dropped its travel advisory on March 10 but encourages visitors to follow CDC travel guidelines.

Oklahoma – There are no travel restrictions currently in place, but the state recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

Oregon – There are no travel restrictions currently in place. Traveloregon.com recommends having a face cover handy just in case.

Pennsylvania – There are no travel restrictions currently in place.

Rhode Island – Travelers to Rhode Island from within the United States do not need to quarantine or be tested regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

South Carolina – There are no travel restrictions currently in place.

South Dakota – The state has no travel restrictions or mask mandates currently in place.

Tennessee – There are no travel restrictions currently in place. However, certain cities and counties are following specific safety precautions. The state recommends visitors reach out to local tourism offices for information on specific locations.

Texas – There are no travel restrictions currently in place.

Utah – The state does not have any travel restrictions at this time.

Vermont – There are no travel restrictions currently in place.

Virginia – The state does not have any travel restrictions at this time.

Washington – The state does not have any travel restrictions at this time but advises visitors to follow CDC’s current COVID-19 travel advisory guidelines.

Washington, DC – Unvaccinated visitors coming for non-essential travel must get a COVID-19 test one to three days before arrival unless they are visiting from Maryland or Virginia or in DC for under 24 hours. Those who test positive for COVID-19 in DC must finish their isolation period before returning home. Close contacts to the infected person are required to quarantine for 10 days.

Unvaccinated visitors who are coming to DC for essential travel are required to be tested if they have more than one week notice of the need to travel. They should limit their activities in the area. It’s important to note that private institutions and local officials may request proof of a negative test.

Here’s information on The public Health Emergency that is in effect through July.

West Virginia – The state does not have any travel restrictions at this time. All capacity limits, social distancing requirements, and mask mandates were lifted on June 20.

Wisconsin – The state does not have any travel restrictions at this time but recommends visitors be fully vaccinated before traveling.

Wyoming – There are currently no travel restrictions for those traveling from within the U.S.