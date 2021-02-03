2021 Sundance films you won’t want to miss

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Sundance Film Festival looks a little different this year, with usual events, premiers, artist talks, and exhibitions available to viewers online.

But that hasn’t prevented the festival from rounding up quality films. Below is a list of some of the festival’s films that received high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Summer of Soul (…or, when the revolution could not be televised): This documentary shows never-before-seen footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival that sat in a basement for more than 50 years, according to Sundance’s website. This music festival, which occurred during the same summer as Woodstock, was attended by 300,000 people and influenced Black history and culture. The documentary is a part concert film and part historical record.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street: This film is based on the book, which has the same name. It documents how the creators of the show Sesame Street, including Muppets creator, Jim Henson, created the show to educate children rather than selling a product. It explores the show’s reach to over 150 countries and endurance of over 50 years.



CODA: This film tells the story of a CODA, which stands for Child of Deaf Adults. Ruby is the only hearing member of her family, who works to help her family’s fishing business while considering attending music school.

Rita Moreno: Just a girl who decided to go for it: The film documents the life of actress, dancer, and singer, Rita Moreno, who appeared in iconic movies like Singin’ in the Rain and West Side Story. From moving to the United States from Puerto Rico as a child, the film details her journey overcoming sexism and racism in the movie industry.

Flee: This animated film tells the true story of an Afghan refugee and his experience of fleeing several countries as a teenager while discovering his personal identity.

The Pink Cloud: In an all too relatable world, two strangers who experience an initial spark are forced to quarantine together as a mysterious and deadly pink cloud settles on their city. The film explores their accelerated relationship and focuses on themes of loneliness and isolation.

Try Harder!: Over-achieving seniors at a top public, San Francisco high school become stressed out as they face the college application process. At a school where everyone is talented, the largely Asian American student body begin to grapple with feelings of not being good enough to make it into their dream colleges.

Cusp: The film follows three partying high school friends coming of age in a Texas town. It explores how they react to subjects like societal expectations and toxic masculinity, voicing the experience of many adolescent girls.

Ailey: The film documents the life of Alvin Ailey, a renowned dancer, and choreographer who founded the renowned Alvin Ailey Dance Theater. Through interviews with the company’s dancers and choreographers, viewers learn of Ailey’s philosophies and legacy.

All Light, Everywhere: The film explores human observation and the limitations, biases, and blind spots we experience while viewing the world and the role factors such as politics play in creating our own version of reality.

Visit Sundance film Festival’s website for information on films, events, and ticket prices.