2021 SLC Twilight Concert Series lineup announced

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After canceling last year’s concerts due to COVID-19, the Twilight Concert Series is back for 2021 with a star-studded lineup.

The concert series, which takes place over five days in August and September, will be held at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Here is the 2021 concert series lineup

Aug. 19: Big Boi, Strfkr, and Laserfang

Aug. 26: Thundercat, Remi Wolf, and Giraffula

Sept. 2: Neon Trees, Peach Tree Rascals, and The Rubies

Sept. 18: St. Vincent

Sept. 24: Lake Street Dive and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

“We are very excited to bring this treasured program back to Salt Lake City this summer. The 2021 Twilight Concert Series features an incredible line-up that reflects the values of the Salt Lake City Arts Council and greatly contributes to the downtown core of Salt Lake City as a vibrant place to live, work, and play,” says Felicia Baca, the executive director for the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

Tickets can be purchased for all concerts by visiting 24tix.com/twilight.